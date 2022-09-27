Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

NYSE DE traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.61. 35,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,777. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.13 and its 200-day moving average is $362.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

