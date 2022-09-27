Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.68.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

CNR stock opened at C$150.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$158.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$153.72.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.