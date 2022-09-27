Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 370,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 63,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

