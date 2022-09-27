Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) Insider Gregory Robertson Purchases 708 Shares

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN – Get Rating) insider Gregory Robertson acquired 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$29.90 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of A$21,169.20 ($14,803.64).
Carlton Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Carlton Investments
See Also
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.