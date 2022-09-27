Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) Insider Gregory Robertson Purchases 708 Shares

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CINGet Rating) insider Gregory Robertson acquired 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$29.90 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of A$21,169.20 ($14,803.64).

The company has a current ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 86.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

