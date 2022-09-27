Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $645.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 65.03%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

