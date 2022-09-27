CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 3,014 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

