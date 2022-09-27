Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 36,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,085,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Carvana Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

