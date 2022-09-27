Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Catalent Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,198. Catalent has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

