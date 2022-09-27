CateCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. CateCoin has a market cap of $103.00 and approximately $615,279.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CateCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CateCoin Profile

CateCoin was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 151,951,072 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

