Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.92 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $160.60 million and $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

