Centerspace (CSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

CSR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

