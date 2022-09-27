Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

