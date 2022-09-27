Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.47

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.47 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 2287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

