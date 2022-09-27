CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 14th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

