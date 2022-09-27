Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $582.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $582.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $306.20 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $305.37 and a 1 year high of $753.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.31.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

