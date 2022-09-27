Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

