Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$175.87 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
