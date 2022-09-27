Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKEW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $94.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 80,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,268 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

