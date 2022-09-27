Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

