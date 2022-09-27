China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY remained flat at $13.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

