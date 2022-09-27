Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 96,020 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

