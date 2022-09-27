Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $90.26 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

