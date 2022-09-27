Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 338,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The firm has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

