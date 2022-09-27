Citigroup Upgrades Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Buy

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ITRK traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,783 ($45.71). 298,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,544.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.21. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,671 ($44.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

Intertek Group Company Profile

In other Intertek Group news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.