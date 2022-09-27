Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.11. 137,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,946. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 270.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

