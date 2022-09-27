Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.30. 117,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,904. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.31.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

