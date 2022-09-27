Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 51,568 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,457. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

