Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,468. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

