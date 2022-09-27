Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 904.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Clas Ohlson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Clas Ohlson Stock Performance

