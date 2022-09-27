Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.42. 124,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,747,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

