Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CETY remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 194,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,002. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable. The company operates through three segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, and Electronic Manufacturing Business. Its principal product is the Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy and power generation facilities.

