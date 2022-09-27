Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.36. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,179 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

The stock has a market cap of $665.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

