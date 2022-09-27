Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. 333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1757 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.