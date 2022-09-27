CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $121.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,884,345 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

