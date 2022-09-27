Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 94.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 928.50 ($11.22). 556,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,002. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 692.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,067.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,090.32. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 922.50 ($11.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

