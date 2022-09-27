CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,499 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 2.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $43,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 215,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,950. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.