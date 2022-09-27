Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.87. 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
Featured Stories
