Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.87. 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

