Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Color Star Technology worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $35.92.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

