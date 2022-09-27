Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $34,050.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,533. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,165,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
