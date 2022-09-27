Compound Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $467.82 million and approximately $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $64.37 or 0.00323132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00128868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00071646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00050023 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004960 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

