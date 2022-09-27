ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of COP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.03. 420,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,198. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

