Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Constantine Metal Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.