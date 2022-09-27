Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Up 1,132.7% in September

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 1,132.7% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.91 on Tuesday. 717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,827. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

