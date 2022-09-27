Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 3,206.7% in September

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 3,206.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

CTTAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 906,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

