Contrasting Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) & The Competition

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Topgolf Callaway Brands to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion $321.99 million 26.15 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 4.60

Volatility & Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors 51 416 897 12 2.63

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.38%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 154.32%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.