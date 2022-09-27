Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Core Alternative ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Core Alternative ETF alerts:

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CCOR traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,994. Core Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Alternative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Alternative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.