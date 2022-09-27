Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading Up 5.6%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 14,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 569,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 574.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

