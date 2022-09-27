Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 30,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Corteva has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 295,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

