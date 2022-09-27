Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Couchbase Trading Down 2.0 %
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
