Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. 58,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,620 shares of company stock worth $1,342,253. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

